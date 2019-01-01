QQQ
Range
2.16 - 2.21
Vol / Avg.
12.2K/73.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2 - 18
Mkt Cap
57.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.16
P/E
-
EPS
0.17
Shares
26.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy. Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Ecoark Holdings Inc is a diversified holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it operates in three segments: Financial, Commodities, and Technology. The Commodities segment is engaged in oil and gas exploration, production, and drilling operations, as well as providing logistics services. The Technology segment offers freshness management solutions for fresh food growers, suppliers, processors, distributors, grocers, and restaurants. Its Fresh solution is a cloud-based post-harvest shelf-life and freshness management solution that improves delivered freshness of produce and protein and reduces post-harvest losses at the retailer due to temperature handling and processing. The majority of its revenue comes from its Commodities segment.

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.240
REV6.135M

Ecoark Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ecoark Holdings (ZEST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ecoark Holdings (NASDAQ: ZEST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ecoark Holdings's (ZEST) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ecoark Holdings (ZEST) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ecoark Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Ecoark Holdings (ZEST)?

A

The stock price for Ecoark Holdings (NASDAQ: ZEST) is $2.19 last updated Today at 6:45:38 PM.

Q

Does Ecoark Holdings (ZEST) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ecoark Holdings.

Q

When is Ecoark Holdings (NASDAQ:ZEST) reporting earnings?

A

Ecoark Holdings's $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Ecoark Holdings (ZEST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ecoark Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Ecoark Holdings (ZEST) operate in?

A

Ecoark Holdings is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.