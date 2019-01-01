Ecoark Holdings Inc is a diversified holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it operates in three segments: Financial, Commodities, and Technology. The Commodities segment is engaged in oil and gas exploration, production, and drilling operations, as well as providing logistics services. The Technology segment offers freshness management solutions for fresh food growers, suppliers, processors, distributors, grocers, and restaurants. Its Fresh solution is a cloud-based post-harvest shelf-life and freshness management solution that improves delivered freshness of produce and protein and reduces post-harvest losses at the retailer due to temperature handling and processing. The majority of its revenue comes from its Commodities segment.