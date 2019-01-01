Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ:ZEAL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Zealand Pharma
Zealand Pharma Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ: ZEAL) was reported by Needham on May 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $32.00 expecting ZEAL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 133.92% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ: ZEAL) was provided by Needham, and Zealand Pharma maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Zealand Pharma, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Zealand Pharma was filed on May 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Zealand Pharma (ZEAL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $42.00 to $32.00. The current price Zealand Pharma (ZEAL) is trading at is $13.68, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
