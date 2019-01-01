QQQ
Range
0.98 - 1.02
Vol / Avg.
10.4K/52.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.45 - 1.05
Mkt Cap
53.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.98
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
52.8M
Outstanding
Zacatecas Silver Corp is engaged in the acquisition of silver properties. It owns a 100% interest in mineral concessions located on the Zacatecas Property. The Zacatecas Property is an exploration stage property comprised of 149 mining concessions totaling approximately 19,338 acres located in the Zacatecas, Veta Grande, Guadalupe, Pánuco, and Morelos municipalities in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Zacatecas Silver Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zacatecas Silver (ZCTSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zacatecas Silver (OTCQB: ZCTSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zacatecas Silver's (ZCTSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zacatecas Silver.

Q

What is the target price for Zacatecas Silver (ZCTSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zacatecas Silver

Q

Current Stock Price for Zacatecas Silver (ZCTSF)?

A

The stock price for Zacatecas Silver (OTCQB: ZCTSF) is $1.021 last updated Today at 6:34:54 PM.

Q

Does Zacatecas Silver (ZCTSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zacatecas Silver.

Q

When is Zacatecas Silver (OTCQB:ZCTSF) reporting earnings?

A

Zacatecas Silver does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zacatecas Silver (ZCTSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zacatecas Silver.

Q

What sector and industry does Zacatecas Silver (ZCTSF) operate in?

A

Zacatecas Silver is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.