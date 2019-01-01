QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.04
Mkt Cap
5.7K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
19.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Zincore Metals Inc is an exploration company focused on the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of zinc and related base metals projects in Peru. Its primary objective is to define economically feasible projects through focused exploration and to develop, joint venture, or sell properties of economic merit.

Zincore Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zincore Metals (ZCRMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zincore Metals (OTCEM: ZCRMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Zincore Metals's (ZCRMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zincore Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Zincore Metals (ZCRMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zincore Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Zincore Metals (ZCRMF)?

A

The stock price for Zincore Metals (OTCEM: ZCRMF) is $0.0003 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 14:26:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Zincore Metals (ZCRMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zincore Metals.

Q

When is Zincore Metals (OTCEM:ZCRMF) reporting earnings?

A

Zincore Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zincore Metals (ZCRMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zincore Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Zincore Metals (ZCRMF) operate in?

A

Zincore Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.