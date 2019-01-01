ñol

Zincore Metals
(OTCEM:ZCRMF)
0.0003
00
At close: Sep 27
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0 - 0.04
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 19.1M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap5.7K
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Zincore Metals (OTC:ZCRMF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Zincore Metals reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Zincore Metals using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Zincore Metals Questions & Answers

Q
When is Zincore Metals (OTCEM:ZCRMF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Zincore Metals

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Zincore Metals (OTCEM:ZCRMF)?
A

There are no earnings for Zincore Metals

Q
What were Zincore Metals’s (OTCEM:ZCRMF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Zincore Metals

