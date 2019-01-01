JOYY (NASDAQ:YY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 31
EPS
$0.280
Quarterly Revenue
$623.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$623.8M
Earnings History
JOYY Questions & Answers
When is JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) reporting earnings?
JOYY (YY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 31, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)?
The Actual EPS was $1.53, which beat the estimate of $1.24.
What were JOYY’s (NASDAQ:YY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $384.8M, which beat the estimate of $367.2M.
