Analyst Ratings

Amplify High Income ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Amplify High Income ETF (ARCA: YYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Amplify High Income ETF's (YYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Amplify High Income ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Amplify High Income ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Amplify High Income ETF (YYY)?

A

The stock price for Amplify High Income ETF (ARCA: YYY) is $14.95 last updated Today at 6:37:32 PM.

Q

Does Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 28, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 25, 2018.

Q

When is Amplify High Income ETF (ARCA:YYY) reporting earnings?

A

Amplify High Income ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Amplify High Income ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) operate in?

A

Amplify High Income ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.