Yuma Energy Inc is active in the oil and gas domain. It is an oil and gas company focused on the acquisition, development, and exploration of conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. Its operations are focused on onshore assets located in central and southern Louisiana, where it is targeting the Austin Chalk, Tuscaloosa, Wilcox, Frio, Marg Tex and Hackberry formations. In addition, it has a non-operated position in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota and operated positions in Kern and Santa Barbara Counties in California. It also holds operated and non-operated properties in southeast Texas containing both conventional and unconventional properties located in Jefferson and Madison counties.