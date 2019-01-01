QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Yuma Energy Inc is active in the oil and gas domain. It is an oil and gas company focused on the acquisition, development, and exploration of conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. Its operations are focused on onshore assets located in central and southern Louisiana, where it is targeting the Austin Chalk, Tuscaloosa, Wilcox, Frio, Marg Tex and Hackberry formations. In addition, it has a non-operated position in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota and operated positions in Kern and Santa Barbara Counties in California. It also holds operated and non-operated properties in southeast Texas containing both conventional and unconventional properties located in Jefferson and Madison counties.

Yuma Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yuma Energy (YUMAQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yuma Energy (OTCEM: YUMAQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yuma Energy's (YUMAQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yuma Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Yuma Energy (YUMAQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yuma Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Yuma Energy (YUMAQ)?

A

The stock price for Yuma Energy (OTCEM: YUMAQ) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Jan 13 2022 19:32:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Yuma Energy (YUMAQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yuma Energy.

Q

When is Yuma Energy (OTCEM:YUMAQ) reporting earnings?

A

Yuma Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yuma Energy (YUMAQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yuma Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Yuma Energy (YUMAQ) operate in?

A

Yuma Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.