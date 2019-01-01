QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1 - 2.99
Mkt Cap
5.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
5.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Yacht Finders Inc is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Yacht Finders Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yacht Finders (YTFD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yacht Finders (OTCPK: YTFD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yacht Finders's (YTFD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yacht Finders.

Q

What is the target price for Yacht Finders (YTFD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yacht Finders

Q

Current Stock Price for Yacht Finders (YTFD)?

A

The stock price for Yacht Finders (OTCPK: YTFD) is $1 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 19:05:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Yacht Finders (YTFD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yacht Finders.

Q

When is Yacht Finders (OTCPK:YTFD) reporting earnings?

A

Yacht Finders does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yacht Finders (YTFD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yacht Finders.

Q

What sector and industry does Yacht Finders (YTFD) operate in?

A

Yacht Finders is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.