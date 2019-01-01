ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
YourWay Cannabis Brands
(OTCQB:YOURF)
0.0612
-0.0058[-8.66%]
Last update: 1:46PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low0.06 - 0.08
52 Week High/Low0.05 - 0.18
Open / Close0.07 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 269.9M
Vol / Avg.104.2K / 228.5K
Mkt Cap16.5M
P/E6.7
50d Avg. Price0.09
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

YourWay Cannabis Brands (OTC:YOURF), Dividends

YourWay Cannabis Brands issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash YourWay Cannabis Brands generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

YourWay Cannabis Brands Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next YourWay Cannabis Brands (YOURF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for YourWay Cannabis Brands.

Q
What date did I need to own YourWay Cannabis Brands (YOURF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for YourWay Cannabis Brands.

Q
How much per share is the next YourWay Cannabis Brands (YOURF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for YourWay Cannabis Brands.

Q
What is the dividend yield for YourWay Cannabis Brands (OTCQB:YOURF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for YourWay Cannabis Brands.

Browse dividends on all stocks.