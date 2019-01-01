QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.58/4.09%
52 Wk
14.25 - 21.81
Mkt Cap
2.3B
Payout Ratio
15.25
Open
-
P/E
4.04
EPS
40.83
Shares
160.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Yokohama Rubber Co Ltd makes and sells rubber tires, wheels, and other components in two primary segments based on product type: The tires segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells rubber tires and wheels for automobiles under the Yokohama and Advan brand names; the multiple businesses segment sells hose and couplings, conveyor belts, marine hoses, pneumatic genders, sealants and adhesives, aerospace components, and electronic materials. The majority of revenue comes from Japan.

Yokohama Rubber Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yokohama Rubber (YORUY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yokohama Rubber (OTCPK: YORUY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yokohama Rubber's (YORUY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yokohama Rubber.

Q

What is the target price for Yokohama Rubber (YORUY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yokohama Rubber

Q

Current Stock Price for Yokohama Rubber (YORUY)?

A

The stock price for Yokohama Rubber (OTCPK: YORUY) is $14.25 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:34:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Yokohama Rubber (YORUY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yokohama Rubber.

Q

When is Yokohama Rubber (OTCPK:YORUY) reporting earnings?

A

Yokohama Rubber does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yokohama Rubber (YORUY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yokohama Rubber.

Q

What sector and industry does Yokohama Rubber (YORUY) operate in?

A

Yokohama Rubber is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.