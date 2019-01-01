Yokohama Rubber Co Ltd makes and sells rubber tires, wheels, and other components in two primary segments based on product type: The tires segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells rubber tires and wheels for automobiles under the Yokohama and Advan brand names; the multiple businesses segment sells hose and couplings, conveyor belts, marine hoses, pneumatic genders, sealants and adhesives, aerospace components, and electronic materials. The majority of revenue comes from Japan.