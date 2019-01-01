Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$-0.880
Quarterly Revenue
$1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Yumanity Therapeutics using advanced sorting and filters.
Yumanity Therapeutics Questions & Answers
When is Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) reporting earnings?
Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX)?
The Actual EPS was $0.00, which beat the estimate of $-0.86.
What were Yumanity Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:YMTX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.