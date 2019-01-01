QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/16.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.54 - 8.09
Mkt Cap
420M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
1.68
Shares
71.4M
Outstanding
Yamashin-Filter Corp is engaged in manufacturing and sales of filters for construction and agricultural machines, drive-train, fuel systems and various filter products for industrial and precision machines and industrial filter related parts. Its products include Construction machinery filters; Industrial filters and Process filters.

Yamashin-Filter Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yamashin-Filter (YMFCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yamashin-Filter (OTCPK: YMFCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yamashin-Filter's (YMFCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yamashin-Filter.

Q

What is the target price for Yamashin-Filter (YMFCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yamashin-Filter

Q

Current Stock Price for Yamashin-Filter (YMFCF)?

A

The stock price for Yamashin-Filter (OTCPK: YMFCF) is $5.881317 last updated Wed Oct 27 2021 15:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Yamashin-Filter (YMFCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yamashin-Filter.

Q

When is Yamashin-Filter (OTCPK:YMFCF) reporting earnings?

A

Yamashin-Filter does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yamashin-Filter (YMFCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yamashin-Filter.

Q

What sector and industry does Yamashin-Filter (YMFCF) operate in?

A

Yamashin-Filter is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.