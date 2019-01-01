|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Yanlord Land Group (OTCPK: YLDGY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Yanlord Land Group.
There is no analysis for Yanlord Land Group
The stock price for Yanlord Land Group (OTCPK: YLDGY) is $16 last updated Tue Dec 07 2021 19:34:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on May 16, 2011.
Yanlord Land Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Yanlord Land Group.
Yanlord Land Group is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.