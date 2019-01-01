|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Yakult Honsha Co (OTCPK: YKLTY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Yakult Honsha Co.
There is no analysis for Yakult Honsha Co
The stock price for Yakult Honsha Co (OTCPK: YKLTY) is $25.675 last updated Fri Jan 07 2022 15:27:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Yakult Honsha Co.
Yakult Honsha Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Yakult Honsha Co.
Yakult Honsha Co is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.