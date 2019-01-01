QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Yakult is a pioneer in probiotics, which launched the probiotic drinks Yakult in 1935 after Minoru Shirota's discovery of Lactobacillus casei strain Shirota, a strain of lactic acid bacteria proved to be able to live in intestines, in 1930. It operates in 40 countries across four continents. In addition to the retail outlets, the home delivery channel, served by a team of 80,000 Yakult Ladies globally, contributes about 45% of its probiotic drink sales. Yakult has built a meaningful presence in emerging markets including China, Indonesia, Mexico, and Brazil, the key drivers behind its growth. Overseas markets comprise 43% of group sales and about 65% of profits. It also operates a pharmaceutical business with an emphasis on oncology drugs, leveraging its know-how in probiotics.

Yakult Honsha Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yakult Honsha Co (YKLTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yakult Honsha Co (OTCPK: YKLTY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yakult Honsha Co's (YKLTY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yakult Honsha Co.

Q

What is the target price for Yakult Honsha Co (YKLTY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yakult Honsha Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Yakult Honsha Co (YKLTY)?

A

The stock price for Yakult Honsha Co (OTCPK: YKLTY) is $25.675 last updated Fri Jan 07 2022 15:27:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Yakult Honsha Co (YKLTY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yakult Honsha Co.

Q

When is Yakult Honsha Co (OTCPK:YKLTY) reporting earnings?

A

Yakult Honsha Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yakult Honsha Co (YKLTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yakult Honsha Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Yakult Honsha Co (YKLTY) operate in?

A

Yakult Honsha Co is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.