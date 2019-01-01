QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Yinhang Internet Technologies Development Inc operates an online website that enables merchants and consumers to connect, share information and conduct business through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides internet information service providing information platform to end user merchants advertising their products or services on its website. Its segments consist of providing internet platform services; online and physical stores to sell featured products labeled with UKT trademark, and providing advertising-supported website and magazine to publicize the information and news regarding urban and rural areas attract advertising source income. Majority of the revenue is derived from the provision of internet platform services.

Yinhang Internet Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yinhang Internet (YITD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yinhang Internet (OTCEM: YITD) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Yinhang Internet's (YITD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yinhang Internet.

Q

What is the target price for Yinhang Internet (YITD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yinhang Internet

Q

Current Stock Price for Yinhang Internet (YITD)?

A

The stock price for Yinhang Internet (OTCEM: YITD) is $0.63005 last updated Today at 5:36:48 PM.

Q

Does Yinhang Internet (YITD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yinhang Internet.

Q

When is Yinhang Internet (OTCEM:YITD) reporting earnings?

A

Yinhang Internet does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yinhang Internet (YITD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yinhang Internet.

Q

What sector and industry does Yinhang Internet (YITD) operate in?

A

Yinhang Internet is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.