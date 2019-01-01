Yinhang Internet Technologies Development Inc operates an online website that enables merchants and consumers to connect, share information and conduct business through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides internet information service providing information platform to end user merchants advertising their products or services on its website. Its segments consist of providing internet platform services; online and physical stores to sell featured products labeled with UKT trademark, and providing advertising-supported website and magazine to publicize the information and news regarding urban and rural areas attract advertising source income. Majority of the revenue is derived from the provision of internet platform services.