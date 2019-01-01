Yippy Inc designs, develops, markets, distributes, and supports access and data management software in a cloud configuration in the United States. It provides Enterprise Application Services Environment, a platform that offers authenticated access to all disparate databases, application servers, operating systems, and virtualized environments. The company also provides learning products and custom search products to higher learning institutions. In addition, it offers online Web destinations and services, such as search, browser, email, cloud applications, and storage.