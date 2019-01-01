QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Yippy Inc designs, develops, markets, distributes, and supports access and data management software in a cloud configuration in the United States. It provides Enterprise Application Services Environment, a platform that offers authenticated access to all disparate databases, application servers, operating systems, and virtualized environments. The company also provides learning products and custom search products to higher learning institutions. In addition, it offers online Web destinations and services, such as search, browser, email, cloud applications, and storage.

Yippy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yippy (YIPI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yippy (OTCEM: YIPI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Yippy's (YIPI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yippy.

Q

What is the target price for Yippy (YIPI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yippy

Q

Current Stock Price for Yippy (YIPI)?

A

The stock price for Yippy (OTCEM: YIPI) is $0.0002 last updated Mon Jan 03 2022 14:36:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Yippy (YIPI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yippy.

Q

When is Yippy (OTCEM:YIPI) reporting earnings?

A

Yippy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yippy (YIPI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yippy.

Q

What sector and industry does Yippy (YIPI) operate in?

A

Yippy is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.