Cathie Wood Cuts Apple Stake Almost Entirely — And Buys More Coinbase

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday shed nearly all of its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and continued to snap up shares of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN).

Ark sold 188,455 shares, worth about $23.8 million in Apple. After Monday's sale, the investment firm now holds a little under 3,000 shares in the Cupertino, California-based company via the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF). No other Ark ETF has a position in Apple.

Shares of Apple closed 0.93% lower at $126.27 on Monday.

The New York-based investment firm snapped up another 259,897 shares, worth about $64.5 million, in the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase via ARKF, the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK), and the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW).

Coinbase shares closed 3.92% lower at $248.24 on Monday. The three ETFs together held 3.4 million shares, worth about $878.4 million, ahead of Monday’s trade.

Other Ark Buys On Monday:

Square Inc (NYSE:SQ)

(NYSE:SQ) Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

(NYSE:TWLO) StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

(NASDAQ:STNE) Signify Health Inc (NYSE:SGFY)

(NYSE:SGFY) Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX)

(NASDAQ:RXRX) 908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ:MASS)

(NASDAQ:MASS) 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM)

(NASDAQ:ONEM) Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

(NASDAQ:IONS) Castle Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CSTL)

(NASDAQ:CSTL) CM Life Sciences II Inc (NASDAQ:CMII)

(NASDAQ:CMII) Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS)

(NASDAQ:CDXS) Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD)

(NASDAQ:ACCD) Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

(NASDAQ:ZM) Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

(NYSE:TWTR) TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ:TSP)

(NASDAQ:TSP) Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

(NYSE:PLTR) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ:PACB)

(NASDAQ:PACB) Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Uipath Inc (NYSE:PATH)

(NYSE:PATH) Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

(NASDAQ:NIU) Atlas Crest Investment Corp (NYSE:ACIC)

(NYSE:ACIC) Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG)

(NASDAQ:DKNG) Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ:BLDE)

