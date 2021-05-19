Cathie Wood's Ark Loads Up Further On Tesla And Cuts Apple Stake

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Tuesday snapped up $27.2 million worth of shares in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) after a two-week gap during which shares of the electric vehicle company have retreated about 15%.

The New York-based investment firm bought 47,031 shares in Tesla via the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) and the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS: ARKQ).

Ark last bought Tesla shares on April 29 as the stock dipped in the aftermath of the electric vehicle maker reporting earnings for the first quarter.

ARKK has Tesla as its largest holding with nearly $2 billion worth of the electric vehicle maker’s stock, or about 10% of the ETF.

Wood’s firm has been bullish on the electric vehicle company but CEO Elon Musk’s opinion on Bitcoin’s energy consumption last week put Ark’s stand at crossroads with that of Tesla.

Ark Funds had in March updated its price target for Tesla to $3,000 per share by 2025. Tesla shares closed 0.18% higher at $577.87 on Tuesday and were down 1.19% in after-hours.

The investment firm, which has shed most of its Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares, sold more of them on Tuesday, and now holds residual shares in the Cupertino, California-based company.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKF) sold 2,500 shares, worth about $312,125, in Apple. No other Ark ETF has a position in Apple.

