Youngevity International (OTC:YGYIP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Youngevity International
Youngevity International Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Youngevity International (OTCEM: YGYIP) was reported by Benchmark on November 19, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting YGYIP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 86.57% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Youngevity International (OTCEM: YGYIP) was provided by Benchmark, and Youngevity International reiterated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Youngevity International, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Youngevity International was filed on November 19, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 19, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Youngevity International (YGYIP) rating was a reiterated with a price target of $17.00 to $10.00. The current price Youngevity International (YGYIP) is trading at is $5.36, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.