Range
0.06 - 0.06
Vol / Avg.
3.6K/27.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.45
Mkt Cap
14.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.06
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
258.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Environmental Waste International Inc designs, develops and sells environmentally sound devices utilizing its patented Reverse Polymerization process and dealing with environmental waste disposal, including the development, advancement, licensing and sale. Its system is divided into Tires, Biocontainment, and Medical Waste. The firm has its presence in Canada and the United States generating, a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Environmental Waste Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Environmental Waste Intl (YEWTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Environmental Waste Intl (OTCPK: YEWTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Environmental Waste Intl's (YEWTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Environmental Waste Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Environmental Waste Intl (YEWTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Environmental Waste Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Environmental Waste Intl (YEWTF)?

A

The stock price for Environmental Waste Intl (OTCPK: YEWTF) is $0.055 last updated Today at 6:16:08 PM.

Q

Does Environmental Waste Intl (YEWTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Environmental Waste Intl.

Q

When is Environmental Waste Intl (OTCPK:YEWTF) reporting earnings?

A

Environmental Waste Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Environmental Waste Intl (YEWTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Environmental Waste Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Environmental Waste Intl (YEWTF) operate in?

A

Environmental Waste Intl is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.