Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.6K
Div / Yield
0.43/2.25%
52 Wk
18.77 - 29.2
Mkt Cap
7B
Payout Ratio
32.62
Open
-
P/E
16.88
EPS
89.34
Shares
371M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Yamato Holdings Co Ltd is a Japan-based company which provides parcel delivery services for private and business customers. It is primarily involved in six business segments, namely Delivery, BIZ-Logistics, Home Convenience, e-Business, Financial, and Autoworks, as well as services incidental to these activities. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the delivery and BIZ-Logistics business segments. The Delivery Business provides small parcel delivery services for the general public and corporations. The BIZ-Logistics business is involved in providing intercompany logistics services, aimed at the B2B supply-chain management market.

Analyst Ratings

Yamato Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yamato Holdings (YATRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yamato Holdings (OTCPK: YATRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yamato Holdings's (YATRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yamato Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Yamato Holdings (YATRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yamato Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Yamato Holdings (YATRF)?

A

The stock price for Yamato Holdings (OTCPK: YATRF) is $18.88 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 18:37:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Yamato Holdings (YATRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yamato Holdings.

Q

When is Yamato Holdings (OTCPK:YATRF) reporting earnings?

A

Yamato Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yamato Holdings (YATRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yamato Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Yamato Holdings (YATRF) operate in?

A

Yamato Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.