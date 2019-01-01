Yamato Holdings Co Ltd is a Japan-based company which provides parcel delivery services for private and business customers. It is primarily involved in six business segments, namely Delivery, BIZ-Logistics, Home Convenience, e-Business, Financial, and Autoworks, as well as services incidental to these activities. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the delivery and BIZ-Logistics business segments. The Delivery Business provides small parcel delivery services for the general public and corporations. The BIZ-Logistics business is involved in providing intercompany logistics services, aimed at the B2B supply-chain management market.