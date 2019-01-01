ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Yamaha
(OTCPK:YAMCY)
42.40
0.52[1.24%]
Last update: 10:25AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low42.4 - 42.4
52 Week High/Low37.21 - 69.46
Open / Close42.4 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 171.5M
Vol / Avg.3K / 13.8K
Mkt Cap7.3B
P/E24.38
50d Avg. Price41.01
Div / Yield0.59/1.41%
Payout Ratio29.32
EPS49.82
Total Float-

Yamaha (OTC:YAMCY), Dividends

Yamaha issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Yamaha generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Oct 1, 2008
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Yamaha Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Yamaha (YAMCY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yamaha.

Q
What date did I need to own Yamaha (YAMCY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yamaha (YAMCY). The last dividend payout was on December 13, 2010 and was $0.04

Q
How much per share is the next Yamaha (YAMCY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yamaha (YAMCY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on December 13, 2010

Q
What is the dividend yield for Yamaha (OTCPK:YAMCY)?
A

The most current yield for Yamaha (YAMCY) is 0.00% and is payable next on December 13, 2010

Browse dividends on all stocks.