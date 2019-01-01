Yamaha is a Japanese manufacturer of musical instruments and audio equipment. The company organises itself into four segments, based on product type: musical instruments, audio equipment, electronic devices, and other. Sales in the musical instruments and audio equipment segments constitute the vast majority of consolidated revenue. The musical instruments segment, which contributes more than half of company revenue, includes pianos, wind, string, percussion, and digital music instruments, and music schools. Audio equipment includes AV receivers, amplifiers, speakers, commercial karaoke equipment, and conference systems. The company derives around a third of its revenue domestically, with North America, Europe, and China the next most significant geographies.