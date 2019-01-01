QQQ
Range
46.76 - 47.06
Vol / Avg.
7.8K/6.1K
Div / Yield
0.59/1.26%
52 Wk
42.84 - 69.46
Mkt Cap
8.1B
Payout Ratio
29.32
Open
46.76
P/E
24.03
EPS
49.82
Shares
171.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Leisure Products
Yamaha is a Japanese manufacturer of musical instruments and audio equipment. The company organises itself into four segments, based on product type: musical instruments, audio equipment, electronic devices, and other. Sales in the musical instruments and audio equipment segments constitute the vast majority of consolidated revenue. The musical instruments segment, which contributes more than half of company revenue, includes pianos, wind, string, percussion, and digital music instruments, and music schools. Audio equipment includes AV receivers, amplifiers, speakers, commercial karaoke equipment, and conference systems. The company derives around a third of its revenue domestically, with North America, Europe, and China the next most significant geographies.

Analyst Ratings

Yamaha Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yamaha (YAMCY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yamaha (OTCPK: YAMCY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yamaha's (YAMCY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yamaha.

Q

What is the target price for Yamaha (YAMCY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yamaha

Q

Current Stock Price for Yamaha (YAMCY)?

A

The stock price for Yamaha (OTCPK: YAMCY) is $47.056 last updated Today at 6:15:13 PM.

Q

Does Yamaha (YAMCY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 13, 2010 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Yamaha (OTCPK:YAMCY) reporting earnings?

A

Yamaha does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yamaha (YAMCY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yamaha.

Q

What sector and industry does Yamaha (YAMCY) operate in?

A

Yamaha is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.