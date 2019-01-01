QQQ
Adastra Holdings Ltd is focused on the extraction and associated analytical testing. It is an extraction and processing solutions company. It is to develop and deploy large-scale cannabis and hemp extraction technologies and provide turnkey processing solutions to help licensed standard and micro-cultivators maximize the value of every harvest.

Adastra Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Adastra Hldgs (XTXXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Adastra Hldgs (OTCPK: XTXXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Adastra Hldgs's (XTXXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Adastra Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Adastra Hldgs (XTXXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Adastra Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Adastra Hldgs (XTXXF)?

A

The stock price for Adastra Hldgs (OTCPK: XTXXF) is $0.66302 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 14:30:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Adastra Hldgs (XTXXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Adastra Hldgs.

Q

When is Adastra Hldgs (OTCPK:XTXXF) reporting earnings?

A

Adastra Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Adastra Hldgs (XTXXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Adastra Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Adastra Hldgs (XTXXF) operate in?

A

Adastra Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.