Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.12
Mkt Cap
3.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
70.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Olive Resource Capital Inc is a resource-focused merchant bank and investment company with a portfolio of publicly listed companies engaged in the precious and base metal exploration and development.

Olive Resource Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Olive Resource Capital (XTERF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Olive Resource Capital (OTCPK: XTERF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Olive Resource Capital's (XTERF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Olive Resource Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Olive Resource Capital (XTERF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Olive Resource Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Olive Resource Capital (XTERF)?

A

The stock price for Olive Resource Capital (OTCPK: XTERF) is $0.0513 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 19:21:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Olive Resource Capital (XTERF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Olive Resource Capital.

Q

When is Olive Resource Capital (OTCPK:XTERF) reporting earnings?

A

Olive Resource Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Olive Resource Capital (XTERF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Olive Resource Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Olive Resource Capital (XTERF) operate in?

A

Olive Resource Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.