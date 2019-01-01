QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Xenonics Holdings Inc is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Xenonics Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Xenonics Holdings (XNNHQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xenonics Holdings (OTCEM: XNNHQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Xenonics Holdings's (XNNHQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Xenonics Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Xenonics Holdings (XNNHQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Xenonics Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Xenonics Holdings (XNNHQ)?

A

The stock price for Xenonics Holdings (OTCEM: XNNHQ) is $0.0007 last updated Mon Jan 03 2022 14:30:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Xenonics Holdings (XNNHQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Xenonics Holdings.

Q

When is Xenonics Holdings (OTCEM:XNNHQ) reporting earnings?

A

Xenonics Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Xenonics Holdings (XNNHQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xenonics Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Xenonics Holdings (XNNHQ) operate in?

A

Xenonics Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.