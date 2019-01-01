QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Xemex Group Inc is the United States based on diversified, fully-integrated real estate services company. It is primarily focused on commercial real estate ventures. It offers services such as deal origination, asset management, development and management, condo conversion, property management and joint venture services.

Xemex Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Xemex Group (XMEX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xemex Group (OTCEM: XMEX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Xemex Group's (XMEX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Xemex Group.

Q

What is the target price for Xemex Group (XMEX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Xemex Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Xemex Group (XMEX)?

A

The stock price for Xemex Group (OTCEM: XMEX) is $0.0297 last updated Fri Aug 27 2021 18:07:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Xemex Group (XMEX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Xemex Group.

Q

When is Xemex Group (OTCEM:XMEX) reporting earnings?

A

Xemex Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Xemex Group (XMEX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xemex Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Xemex Group (XMEX) operate in?

A

Xemex Group is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.