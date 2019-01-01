QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.24
Mkt Cap
7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
84.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Xigem Technologies Corp is a SaaS technology platform with software capable of improving the capacity, productivity, and overall remote operations for businesses, consumers and other organizations. iAgent, the company's patented technology, will provide organizations, businesses and consumers with the tools necessary to thrive in a vast array of remote working, learning and treatment environments. iAgent is a mobile, geo-targeted customer acquisition and retention application. iAgent will match sales and services with consumers, treatment seekers and students in real time. For businesses and institutions, iAgent can be tailored to remotely track and manage assets, transactions, fulfilment and service cycles while integrating with most CRM and ERP systems.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Xigem Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Xigem Technologies (XIGMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xigem Technologies (OTCPK: XIGMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Xigem Technologies's (XIGMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Xigem Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Xigem Technologies (XIGMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Xigem Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Xigem Technologies (XIGMF)?

A

The stock price for Xigem Technologies (OTCPK: XIGMF) is $0.0827 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Xigem Technologies (XIGMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Xigem Technologies.

Q

When is Xigem Technologies (OTCPK:XIGMF) reporting earnings?

A

Xigem Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Xigem Technologies (XIGMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xigem Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Xigem Technologies (XIGMF) operate in?

A

Xigem Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.