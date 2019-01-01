|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Xigem Technologies (OTCPK: XIGMF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Xigem Technologies.
There is no analysis for Xigem Technologies
The stock price for Xigem Technologies (OTCPK: XIGMF) is $0.0827 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Xigem Technologies.
Xigem Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Xigem Technologies.
Xigem Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.