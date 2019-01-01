QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Hldgs Co Ltd owns and operates hundreds of Xiabu Xiabu fast-casual hot pot restaurants. The company operates exclusively in China, and Xiabuxiabu's sole operating segment is its restaurant operations. Xiabuxiabu generates most of its sales in Beijing, where it has more than half of its restaurants. Remaining sales coming from its restaurants in Shanghai, Tianjin, and dozens of other cities in China.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Xiabuxiabu Catering Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Xiabuxiabu Catering (XIAXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xiabuxiabu Catering (OTCPK: XIAXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Xiabuxiabu Catering's (XIAXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Xiabuxiabu Catering.

Q

What is the target price for Xiabuxiabu Catering (XIAXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Xiabuxiabu Catering

Q

Current Stock Price for Xiabuxiabu Catering (XIAXF)?

A

The stock price for Xiabuxiabu Catering (OTCPK: XIAXF) is $2.28 last updated Mon Apr 05 2021 18:47:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Xiabuxiabu Catering (XIAXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Xiabuxiabu Catering.

Q

When is Xiabuxiabu Catering (OTCPK:XIAXF) reporting earnings?

A

Xiabuxiabu Catering does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Xiabuxiabu Catering (XIAXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xiabuxiabu Catering.

Q

What sector and industry does Xiabuxiabu Catering (XIAXF) operate in?

A

Xiabuxiabu Catering is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.