Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Hldgs Co Ltd owns and operates hundreds of Xiabu Xiabu fast-casual hot pot restaurants. The company operates exclusively in China, and Xiabuxiabu's sole operating segment is its restaurant operations. Xiabuxiabu generates most of its sales in Beijing, where it has more than half of its restaurants. Remaining sales coming from its restaurants in Shanghai, Tianjin, and dozens of other cities in China.