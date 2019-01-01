|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Exela Technologies (OTC: XELAU) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Exela Technologies.
There is no analysis for Exela Technologies
The stock price for Exela Technologies (OTC: XELAU) is $2.25 last updated Wed Oct 27 2021 16:50:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Exela Technologies.
Exela Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Exela Technologies.
Exela Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTC.