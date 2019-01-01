QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Exela Technologies Inc is a location-agnostic business process automation (BPA) leader combining industry specific and multi industry enterprise software and solutions. The company's BPA suite of solutions are deployed in banking, healthcare, insurance and other industries. The company is focused on work flow automation, attended and un-attended cognitive automation, digital mail rooms, print communications, and payment processing with deployments across the globe. It partners with customers to improve user experience and quality through operational efficiency. It serves over 4,000 customers through a secure, cloud-enabled delivery model.

Exela Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Exela Technologies (XELAU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Exela Technologies (OTC: XELAU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Exela Technologies's (XELAU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Exela Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Exela Technologies (XELAU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Exela Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Exela Technologies (XELAU)?

A

The stock price for Exela Technologies (OTC: XELAU) is $2.25 last updated Wed Oct 27 2021 16:50:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Exela Technologies (XELAU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Exela Technologies.

Q

When is Exela Technologies (OTC:XELAU) reporting earnings?

A

Exela Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Exela Technologies (XELAU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Exela Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Exela Technologies (XELAU) operate in?

A

Exela Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTC.