Wynn Macau
(OTCPK:WYNMY)
5.385
-0.015[-0.28%]
Last update: 11:06AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low5.39 - 5.4
52 Week High/Low5.15 - 17.73
Open / Close5.4 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 521M
Vol / Avg.0.4K / 24.4K
Mkt Cap2.8B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price6.37
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Wynn Macau (OTC:WYNMY), Dividends

Wynn Macau issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Wynn Macau generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.00%
0

Last Dividend

Sep 18, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Wynn Macau Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Wynn Macau (WYNMY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wynn Macau. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.55 on October 22, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Wynn Macau (WYNMY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wynn Macau (WYNMY). The last dividend payout was on October 22, 2018 and was $0.55

Q
How much per share is the next Wynn Macau (WYNMY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wynn Macau (WYNMY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.55 on October 22, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMY)?
A

Wynn Macau has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Wynn Macau (WYNMY) was $0.55 and was paid out next on October 22, 2018.

