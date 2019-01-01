QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
8.83 - 8.99
Vol / Avg.
13.8K/40.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.82 - 21.33
Mkt Cap
4.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.99
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
520.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Wynn Macau operates integrated casino resorts in Macao. Wynn Macau and Encore, on the peninsula, boasted 376 gaming tables and 804 slots. The firm also has two hotels with 1,008 rooms and 57,000 square feet of retail space featuring high-end brand-name stores. The HKD 34 billion Wynn Palace, situated in Cotai, had 296 tables and 906 slots. It has 1,706 rooms and 105,000 square feet of high-end retail area. Wynn Resorts has a 72% stake in Wynn Macau.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Wynn Macau Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wynn Macau (WYNMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wynn Macau (OTCPK: WYNMY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wynn Macau's (WYNMY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wynn Macau.

Q

What is the target price for Wynn Macau (WYNMY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wynn Macau

Q

Current Stock Price for Wynn Macau (WYNMY)?

A

The stock price for Wynn Macau (OTCPK: WYNMY) is $8.88 last updated Today at 4:27:58 PM.

Q

Does Wynn Macau (WYNMY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 22, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 17, 2018.

Q

When is Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMY) reporting earnings?

A

Wynn Macau does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wynn Macau (WYNMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wynn Macau.

Q

What sector and industry does Wynn Macau (WYNMY) operate in?

A

Wynn Macau is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.