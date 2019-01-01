Want Want China Hldgs (OTC:WWNTY), Dividends

Want Want China Hldgs issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Want Want China Hldgs generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Want Want China Hldgs. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.41 on October 26, 2012.
