Want Want China Hldgs
(OTCPK:WWNTY)
46.78
00
Last update: 3:04PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low32.75 - 52.17
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 238M
Vol / Avg.- / 1K
Mkt Cap11.1B
P/E17.59
50d Avg. Price45.4
Div / Yield1.15/2.45%
Payout Ratio38.8
EPS-
Total Float-

Want Want China Hldgs (OTC:WWNTY), Dividends

Want Want China Hldgs issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Want Want China Hldgs generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Sep 13, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Want Want China Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Want Want China Hldgs (WWNTY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Want Want China Hldgs. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.41 on October 26, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own Want Want China Hldgs (WWNTY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Want Want China Hldgs (WWNTY). The last dividend payout was on October 26, 2012 and was $0.41

Q
How much per share is the next Want Want China Hldgs (WWNTY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Want Want China Hldgs (WWNTY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.41 on October 26, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Want Want China Hldgs (OTCPK:WWNTY)?
A

Want Want China Hldgs has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Want Want China Hldgs (WWNTY) was $0.41 and was paid out next on October 26, 2012.

