QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
1.15/2.35%
52 Wk
32.75 - 52.17
Mkt Cap
11.6B
Payout Ratio
38.8
Open
-
P/E
17.48
EPS
0
Shares
238M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Want Want is a market leader in the China packaged food and beverage space. The company was founded in 1962 in Taiwan and entered the mainland Chinese market in 1989. Its flagship products, such as Hot-Kid milk and Want Want rice crackers, are market leaders in the respective sub-segments. With a primary focus in mainland China, the company also exports to overseas markets. As at March 2021, Want Want China had 422 sales offices, 35 production bases and 81 factories on the Chinese mainland and worked with around 9,000 distributors.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Want Want China Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Want Want China Hldgs (WWNTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Want Want China Hldgs (OTCPK: WWNTY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Want Want China Hldgs's (WWNTY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Want Want China Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Want Want China Hldgs (WWNTY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Want Want China Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Want Want China Hldgs (WWNTY)?

A

The stock price for Want Want China Hldgs (OTCPK: WWNTY) is $48.83 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 16:03:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Want Want China Hldgs (WWNTY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 26, 2012 to stockholders of record on September 11, 2012.

Q

When is Want Want China Hldgs (OTCPK:WWNTY) reporting earnings?

A

Want Want China Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Want Want China Hldgs (WWNTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Want Want China Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Want Want China Hldgs (WWNTY) operate in?

A

Want Want China Hldgs is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.