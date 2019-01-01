QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.93 - 0.94
Vol / Avg.
2.5K/13.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.7 - 1.2
Mkt Cap
54.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.94
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
58.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
West Vault Mining Inc is a Canada based exploration and development company. The firm has precious metals mineral position in the Walker Lane gold trend in Southern Nevada. The company's asset is the Hasbrouck Project, which is located between Reno and Las Vegas, near the town of Tonopah, Nevada and it consists of approximately two deposits, the Hasbrouck deposit, and the Three Hills properties.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

West Vault Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy West Vault Mining (WVMDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of West Vault Mining (OTCQX: WVMDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are West Vault Mining's (WVMDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for West Vault Mining.

Q

What is the target price for West Vault Mining (WVMDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for West Vault Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for West Vault Mining (WVMDF)?

A

The stock price for West Vault Mining (OTCQX: WVMDF) is $0.9339 last updated Today at 4:11:54 PM.

Q

Does West Vault Mining (WVMDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for West Vault Mining.

Q

When is West Vault Mining (OTCQX:WVMDF) reporting earnings?

A

West Vault Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is West Vault Mining (WVMDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for West Vault Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does West Vault Mining (WVMDF) operate in?

A

West Vault Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.