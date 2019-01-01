QQQ
West Texas Resources Inc is a US-based company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in North America.

West Texas Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy West Texas Resources (WTXR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of West Texas Resources (OTCPK: WTXR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are West Texas Resources's (WTXR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for West Texas Resources.

Q

What is the target price for West Texas Resources (WTXR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for West Texas Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for West Texas Resources (WTXR)?

A

The stock price for West Texas Resources (OTCPK: WTXR) is $0.167 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:22:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does West Texas Resources (WTXR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for West Texas Resources.

Q

When is West Texas Resources (OTCPK:WTXR) reporting earnings?

A

West Texas Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is West Texas Resources (WTXR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for West Texas Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does West Texas Resources (WTXR) operate in?

A

West Texas Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.