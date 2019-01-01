ñol

Watts Water Technologies
(NYSE:WTS)
130.28
2.45[1.92%]
Last update: 11:03AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low128.81 - 130.87
52 Week High/Low122.47 - 212
Open / Close130.05 / -
Float / Outstanding19.4M / 33.5M
Vol / Avg.8K / 163.7K
Mkt Cap4.4B
P/E24.3
50d Avg. Price134.57
Div / Yield1.2/0.94%
Payout Ratio19.77
EPS1.62
Total Float19.4M

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS), Dividends

Watts Water Technologies issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Watts Water Technologies generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.69%

Annual Dividend

$1.04

Last Dividend

Mar 1

Next Dividend

May 31
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Watts Water Technologies Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Watts Water Technologies (WTS) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 2, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of May 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Watts Water Technologies (WTS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Watts Water Technologies ($WTS) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Watts Water Technologies (WTS) shares by June 1, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Watts Water Technologies (WTS) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Watts Water Technologies (WTS) will be on May 31, 2022 and will be $0.30

Q
What is the dividend yield for Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS)?
A

The most current yield for Watts Water Technologies (WTS) is 0.94% and is payable next on June 15, 2022

