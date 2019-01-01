QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.32 - 1.5
Mkt Cap
220.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
259.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Descrypto Holdings Inc is a diversified crypto platform and holding company. It is focused on digital financial services, NFT's and tokenization of assets which combined provide for a robust ecosystem providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into the emerging industry with exponential growth opportunities.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Descrypto Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Descrypto Holdings (WTCG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Descrypto Holdings (OTCPK: WTCG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Descrypto Holdings's (WTCG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Descrypto Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Descrypto Holdings (WTCG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Descrypto Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Descrypto Holdings (WTCG)?

A

The stock price for Descrypto Holdings (OTCPK: WTCG) is $0.85 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:46:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Descrypto Holdings (WTCG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Descrypto Holdings.

Q

When is Descrypto Holdings (OTCPK:WTCG) reporting earnings?

A

Descrypto Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Descrypto Holdings (WTCG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Descrypto Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Descrypto Holdings (WTCG) operate in?

A

Descrypto Holdings is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.