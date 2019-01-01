Nuzee Inc is a single-serve pour-over coffee co-packer in the United States. The company focuses on leveraging the position as a co-packer at the forefront of the North American single-serve pour-over coffee market to revolutionize single-serve coffee enjoyed in the United States. The company's brand portfolio includes Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch. Its geographical segments are North America, which accounts for the majority of revenue; Japan; and South Korea.