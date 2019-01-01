QQQ
Range
2.11 - 2.2
Vol / Avg.
28.5K/833.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.9 - 7.7
Mkt Cap
40.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.13
P/E
-
EPS
-0.16
Shares
18.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Nuzee Inc is a single-serve pour-over coffee co-packer in the United States. The company focuses on leveraging the position as a co-packer at the forefront of the North American single-serve pour-over coffee market to revolutionize single-serve coffee enjoyed in the United States. The company's brand portfolio includes Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch. Its geographical segments are North America, which accounts for the majority of revenue; Japan; and South Korea.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.190
REV484.577K

Nuzee Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuzee (NUZE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuzee (NASDAQ: NUZE) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nuzee's (NUZE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Nuzee (NUZE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nuzee

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuzee (NUZE)?

A

The stock price for Nuzee (NASDAQ: NUZE) is $2.2 last updated Today at 8:18:12 PM.

Q

Does Nuzee (NUZE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nuzee.

Q

When is Nuzee (NASDAQ:NUZE) reporting earnings?

A

Nuzee’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Nuzee (NUZE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuzee.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuzee (NUZE) operate in?

A

Nuzee is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.