QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
WTB Financial A operates as a bank holding company of Washington Trust Bank. The company offers personal and private banking, commercial and business banking and wealth management and advisory services such as borrowing, home loan, investment services, online banking, portfolio management services and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

WTB Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WTB Financial (WTBFB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WTB Financial (OTCPK: WTBFB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are WTB Financial's (WTBFB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for WTB Financial.

Q

What is the target price for WTB Financial (WTBFB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for WTB Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for WTB Financial (WTBFB)?

A

The stock price for WTB Financial (OTCPK: WTBFB) is $392 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does WTB Financial (WTBFB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $2.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 10, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 2, 2021.

Q

When is WTB Financial (OTCPK:WTBFB) reporting earnings?

A

WTB Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is WTB Financial (WTBFB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WTB Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does WTB Financial (WTBFB) operate in?

A

WTB Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.