West Shore Bank
(OTCPK:WSSH)
31.50
00
Last update: 9:42AM
15 minutes delayed

West Shore Bank (OTC:WSSH), Dividends

West Shore Bank issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash West Shore Bank generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.67%

Annual Dividend

$0.88

Last Dividend

May 13
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

West Shore Bank Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next West Shore Bank (WSSH) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for West Shore Bank. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.22 on May 27, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own West Shore Bank (WSSH) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for West Shore Bank (WSSH). The last dividend payout was on May 27, 2022 and was $0.22

Q
How much per share is the next West Shore Bank (WSSH) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for West Shore Bank (WSSH). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.22 on May 27, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for West Shore Bank (OTCPK:WSSH)?
A

West Shore Bank has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for West Shore Bank (WSSH) was $0.22 and was paid out next on May 27, 2022.

