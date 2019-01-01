QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
West Shore Bank Corp is a provider of banking and financial service. The banks services include time savings, demand deposits and checking account services; commercial, consumer and mortgage loan services; treasury and cash management services; wealth management and investment services; telephone banking, Internet banking and mobile banking services; safe deposit, and automated transaction machine (ATM/ITM) services, among others.

West Shore Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy West Shore Bank (WSSH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of West Shore Bank (OTCPK: WSSH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are West Shore Bank's (WSSH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for West Shore Bank.

Q

What is the target price for West Shore Bank (WSSH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for West Shore Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for West Shore Bank (WSSH)?

A

The stock price for West Shore Bank (OTCPK: WSSH) is $32.25 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 19:17:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does West Shore Bank (WSSH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on August 13, 2021.

Q

When is West Shore Bank (OTCPK:WSSH) reporting earnings?

A

West Shore Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is West Shore Bank (WSSH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for West Shore Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does West Shore Bank (WSSH) operate in?

A

West Shore Bank is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.