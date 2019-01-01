QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.04
Mkt Cap
827.4K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
41.7M
Outstanding
Waseco Resources Inc is an exploration and development stage company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. Geographically, it operates in Canada and the United States. It owns interests in Quebec Labrador Trough; James Bay Lowlands and Battle Mountain Ridge, Nevada.

Waseco Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Waseco Resources (WSRUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Waseco Resources (OTCPK: WSRUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Waseco Resources's (WSRUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Waseco Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Waseco Resources (WSRUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Waseco Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Waseco Resources (WSRUF)?

A

The stock price for Waseco Resources (OTCPK: WSRUF) is $0.01985 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 14:30:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Waseco Resources (WSRUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Waseco Resources.

Q

When is Waseco Resources (OTCPK:WSRUF) reporting earnings?

A

Waseco Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Waseco Resources (WSRUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Waseco Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Waseco Resources (WSRUF) operate in?

A

Waseco Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.