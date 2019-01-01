ñol

WSP Global
(OTCPK:WSPOF)
106.9302
00
Last update: 1:01PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low96.27 - 149.07
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 118.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.7K
Mkt Cap12.6B
P/E33.61
50d Avg. Price119.44
Div / Yield1.15/1.08%
Payout Ratio36.76
EPS0.81
Total Float-

WSP Global (OTC:WSPOF), Dividends

WSP Global issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash WSP Global generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.01%

Annual Dividend

$1.1417

Last Dividend

Sep 30, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

WSP Global Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next WSP Global (WSPOF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for WSP Global. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.29 on October 15, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own WSP Global (WSPOF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for WSP Global (WSPOF). The last dividend payout was on October 15, 2018 and was $0.29

Q
How much per share is the next WSP Global (WSPOF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for WSP Global (WSPOF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.29 on October 15, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for WSP Global (OTCPK:WSPOF)?
A

WSP Global has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for WSP Global (WSPOF) was $0.29 and was paid out next on October 15, 2018.

