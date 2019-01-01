WestRock (NYSE:WRK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

WestRock beat estimated earnings by 15.84%, reporting an EPS of $1.17 versus an estimate of $1.01.

Revenue was up $944.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.65% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at WestRock's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.64 1.15 0.96 0.61 EPS Actual 0.65 1.23 1 0.54 Revenue Estimate 4.95B 5.03B 4.71B 4.51B Revenue Actual 4.95B 5.09B 4.82B 4.44B

