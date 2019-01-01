QQQ
Wiluna Mining Corp Ltd is a Perth based gold mining company that controls over 1,600 square kilometres of the Yilgarn Craton in the Northern Goldfields of WA. Its projects portfolio includes Wiluna, Regent, Lake Way, and Matilda.

Wiluna Mining Corp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wiluna Mining Corp (WMXCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wiluna Mining Corp (OTCPK: WMXCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wiluna Mining Corp's (WMXCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wiluna Mining Corp.

Q

What is the target price for Wiluna Mining Corp (WMXCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wiluna Mining Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for Wiluna Mining Corp (WMXCF)?

A

The stock price for Wiluna Mining Corp (OTCPK: WMXCF) is $0.67 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 16:19:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Wiluna Mining Corp (WMXCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wiluna Mining Corp.

Q

When is Wiluna Mining Corp (OTCPK:WMXCF) reporting earnings?

A

Wiluna Mining Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wiluna Mining Corp (WMXCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wiluna Mining Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Wiluna Mining Corp (WMXCF) operate in?

A

Wiluna Mining Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.