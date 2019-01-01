West Wits Mining Ltd is an exploration and development company. It focuses on conglomerate gold in two regions, Pilbara and Witwatersrand. The reportable segments of the company are based on the geographic locations of South Africa and Australia. Mining and exploration activities are carried out on South African segments, whereas the Australian segment reflects only the administrative arm of the business that supports the mining and exploration activities in the other two geographical locations. The projects operated by the company are Mt Cecelia, Tambina, Witwatersrand Basin, and Derewo River Gold project.