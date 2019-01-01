QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/84.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.03
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.8B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
West Wits Mining Ltd is an exploration and development company. It focuses on conglomerate gold in two regions, Pilbara and Witwatersrand. The reportable segments of the company are based on the geographic locations of South Africa and Australia. Mining and exploration activities are carried out on South African segments, whereas the Australian segment reflects only the administrative arm of the business that supports the mining and exploration activities in the other two geographical locations. The projects operated by the company are Mt Cecelia, Tambina, Witwatersrand Basin, and Derewo River Gold project.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

West Wits Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy West Wits Mining (WMWWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of West Wits Mining (OTCPK: WMWWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are West Wits Mining's (WMWWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for West Wits Mining.

Q

What is the target price for West Wits Mining (WMWWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for West Wits Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for West Wits Mining (WMWWF)?

A

The stock price for West Wits Mining (OTCPK: WMWWF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does West Wits Mining (WMWWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for West Wits Mining.

Q

When is West Wits Mining (OTCPK:WMWWF) reporting earnings?

A

West Wits Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is West Wits Mining (WMWWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for West Wits Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does West Wits Mining (WMWWF) operate in?

A

West Wits Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.