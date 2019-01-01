QQQ
Range
0.15 - 0.16
Vol / Avg.
109.2K/74.5K
Div / Yield
0/0.26%
52 Wk
0.14 - 0.3
Mkt Cap
537.6M
Payout Ratio
4.39
Open
0.16
P/E
16.7
Shares
3.3B
Outstanding
Wuling Motors Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. Its operating segments are Engines & related parts; Automotive components & other industrial services, which manufactures and sell automotive components & accessories, trading of steels, and provision of water & power supply services; Specialized vehicles; and Others. Nearly half of its revenue comes from Automotive components and other industrial services segments. The vast majority of its revenue comes from China.

Wuling Motors Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wuling Motors Holdings (WLMTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wuling Motors Holdings (OTCPK: WLMTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Wuling Motors Holdings's (WLMTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wuling Motors Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Wuling Motors Holdings (WLMTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wuling Motors Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Wuling Motors Holdings (WLMTF)?

A

The stock price for Wuling Motors Holdings (OTCPK: WLMTF) is $0.163 last updated Today at 4:42:25 PM.

Q

Does Wuling Motors Holdings (WLMTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wuling Motors Holdings.

Q

When is Wuling Motors Holdings (OTCPK:WLMTF) reporting earnings?

A

Wuling Motors Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wuling Motors Holdings (WLMTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wuling Motors Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Wuling Motors Holdings (WLMTF) operate in?

A

Wuling Motors Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.