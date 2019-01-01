QQQ
Range
1.41 - 1.45
Vol / Avg.
14.5K/173.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.33 - 6.5
Mkt Cap
36.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.45
P/E
47
EPS
0.03
Shares
25.9M
Outstanding
Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides a range of construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in energy, power, and industrial end markets. The services it provides are designed to improve or sustain operating efficiencies and extend the useful lives of process equipment.

Earnings

Williams Industrial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Williams Industrial (WLMS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Williams Industrial (AMEX: WLMS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Williams Industrial's (WLMS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Williams Industrial.

Q

What is the target price for Williams Industrial (WLMS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Williams Industrial (AMEX: WLMS) was reported by Colliers Securities on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting WLMS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Williams Industrial (WLMS)?

A

The stock price for Williams Industrial (AMEX: WLMS) is $1.425 last updated Today at 4:58:22 PM.

Q

Does Williams Industrial (WLMS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Williams Industrial.

Q

When is Williams Industrial (AMEX:WLMS) reporting earnings?

A

Williams Industrial's $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is Williams Industrial (WLMS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Williams Industrial.

Q

What sector and industry does Williams Industrial (WLMS) operate in?

A

Williams Industrial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.