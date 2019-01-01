|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Williams Industrial (AMEX: WLMS) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Williams Industrial.
The latest price target for Williams Industrial (AMEX: WLMS) was reported by Colliers Securities on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting WLMS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Williams Industrial (AMEX: WLMS) is $1.425 last updated Today at 4:58:22 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Williams Industrial.
Williams Industrial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Williams Industrial.
Williams Industrial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.